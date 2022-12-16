Former Catholic priest charged in historic sex assault, police say there may be more victims
Jozef Wasik, 84, is shown in this handout photo. The former priest has been charged in connection with a historic sexual assault in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)
Published Friday, December 16, 2022 5:20PM EST
A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.
Peel Regional Police say that officers began an investigation in October after receiving information alleging that the suspect sexually assaulted a boy while he attended his church between 1980 and 1983.
Jozef Wasik, 84, was then arrested on Thursday and charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a male.
Police say that investigators believe “that there may be further victims” and are “encouraging anyone with information in relation to this or any other similar incidents” to come forward.
Wasik has been retired from the parish since June 13, 2013, according to police.