A former Catholic priest in Peel Region has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an underage parishioner more than 40 years ago and police say there could still be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Peel Regional Police say that officers began an investigation in October after receiving information alleging that the suspect sexually assaulted a boy while he attended his church between 1980 and 1983.

Jozef Wasik, 84, was then arrested on Thursday and charged with gross indecency and indecent assault on a male.

Police say that investigators believe “that there may be further victims” and are “encouraging anyone with information in relation to this or any other similar incidents” to come forward.

Wasik has been retired from the parish since June 13, 2013, according to police.