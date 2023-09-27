Two people, including one firefighter, have been injured following a four-alarm fire at a cluster of three-storey buildings in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at a building on Queen Street West, just west of Bathurst Street, at around 1:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that three structures, which include commercial space on the ground floor and residential units above, became “heavily involved.”

Flames and smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the structures, officials said.

A spokesperson for Toronto Fire said crews are deploying aerial and ground operations to battle the blaze.

Two people were transported to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics confirmed. Toronto Fire said one of those people was a fighterfighter who was injured during firefighting operations.

The TTC has provided buses to shelter any residents displaced by the fire.

More to come…