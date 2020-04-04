

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four residents of St. Clair O’Connor Community long-term care home have died of COVID-19 in recent days, the home’s CEO told CP24 on Saturday.

Mary Hoare says four residents of the 25-bed long-term care portion of the facility located at 2701 St. Clair Avenue East have died due to COVID-19 infection.

She says the deaths are not tied to the 119 live-in units that are also under her supervision.

Ontario says there are at least 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care homes across the province.

More to come.