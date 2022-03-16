York Regional Police are searching for four male suspects after a pharmacy was robbed in Vaughan earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to a call from a passerby about a robbery at a pharmacy in the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road, shortly before 1 p.m.

Officers said four male suspects entered the store and threatened the employees while demanding narcotics and money.

The suspects allegedly stole various medications and fled the scene in a white SUV.

All suspects are described as in their early 20s. One suspect has a slim build and was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jacket, dark pants and shoes.

The three other suspects are described as having an average build. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black jacket, black jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and black shoes with white socks.

Another suspect was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants showing a white logo on the side and black shoes. And the last suspect was wearing a blue hat with orange writing, a black vest, a dark grey hoodie and black pants.

“Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind citizens they are the eyes and ears of the community. Calling police when you observe suspicious vehicles, people, or circumstances can help solve crimes and keep our community safe,” police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.