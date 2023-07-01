Four people rushed to hospital after shooting in Mississauga
Share:
Published Saturday, July 1, 2023 7:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 1, 2023 8:16PM EDT
Four people have been injured, three critically, in a shooting in Mississauga, Peel police say.
It happened outside an establishment on Queensway East, west of Dixie Road, shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics say they transported three adult males to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
There is no word on the condition of the fourth victim.
Meanwhile, police have not determined the number of suspects involved. However, they said the suspect or suspects fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.