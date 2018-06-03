

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Pickering Ribfest event late Saturday night, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The shooting took place outside the Pickering Civic Complex.

Police say four people suffered gunshot wounds but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

At least one person was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Police say they will provide an update on the investigation at some point on Sunday morning.