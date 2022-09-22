York police officer Const. Travis Gillespie will be laid to rest today.

Gillespie, who was 38, died last Wednesday following a head-on collision with a suspected impaired driver in Markham.

A member of #2 District Uniform Patrol, C Platoon, Gillespie was on his way to work at the time of the 6 a.m. collision, which happened on Major Mackenzie Drive East, between Richard Person Drive and Warden Avenue.

Haoju Zhou, 23, of Markham, who was reportedly driving the vehicle that collided with Gillespie’s car, has been charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

Survived by his spouse, parents, grandmother, and siblings as well as several nieces and nephews, Gillespie was a “respected” member of York Regional Police since December 2019.

“He was well liked by his colleagues, peers and supervisors and demonstrated a true commitment to serving and protecting his community,” an obituary posted on Chapel Ridge Funeral Home and Cremation Centre's website said.

Before then, he was a Metrolinx/Go Transit Sergeant for 11 years.

The Northumberland County native also volunteered at Community Living and at Primal Mixed Martial Arts Academy in Leslieville.

“Travis was passionate about martial arts, and enjoyed training, skateboarding and snowboarding. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and celebrating the special moments with those that he loved,” read the tribute.

“He was known for his boundless energy, his strength, courage and determination, and above all his amazing smile, positive and caring nature. Travis was greatly loved by his family and so many others he encountered.”

Gillespie is also being remembered as someone who had a “natural ability to gravitate to friends and even strangers who needed guidance and support through various life struggles.”

“Often these friends quickly became part of the Gillespie extended family. Although his time with us was much too short, we are so proud of the person he was and how he touched so many people,” his obituary said.

To honour Gillespie, his family has set up the Travis Robert Gillespie Martial Arts Scholarship Fund. Each year, a child will be awarded a scholarship in his memory.

Today’s private funeral will be held at Markham’s Chapel Ridge Funeral Home and Cremation Centre at 8911 Woodbine Ave. starting at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held beforehand starting at 11 a.m. Members of the public are welcome to watch the memorial service online.

Books of condolence, which will be sent to his family, have also been set up in the lobby area in each of YRP’s districts (#1 at 429 Harry Walker Parkway S. in Newmarket, #2 at 171 Major Mackenzie Dr. W. in Richmond Hill, #3 at 3527 Baseline Rd. in Sutton, #4 at 2700 Rutherford Rd. in Vaughan, and #5 at 8700 McCowan Rd. in Markham) as well as at York police headquarters, located at 47 Don Hollock Dr. in Aurora, for members of the public to sign.

Const. Gillespie is the second GTA police officer to be killed in the line of duty in the last week.

Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong, who was a member of Traffic Service’s Motor Squad, was gunned down during a multi-city shooting rampage on Sept. 12. His funeral was held Wednesday at the Toronto Congress Centre.

-With files from CTV News’ Abby O’Brien