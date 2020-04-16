

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Funeral home staff have been prohibited from entering hospitals and long-term care homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning that workers at those facilities are now responsible for bringing out the bodies of the dead themselves.

Whereas funeral home staff previously went into hospitals and long-term care homes themselves to retrieve and bag bodies, a new rule that went into effect earlier this week means that they are now required to stop outside the facilities and provide staff with a stretcher and body bag. The staff at those facilities will then be expected to bag the body and bring it out.

Ontario’s Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer confirmed the change to CP24 on Thursday, noting that the decision was made in conjunction with the Bereavement Authority of Ontario.

He said that while he appreciates that the change may be “distressing” to some care providers, he noted that it was done only with the goal of limiting the spread of COVID-19 and with health and safety concerns top of mind.

“Putting a body in a body bag means that the body is closed and sealed. I understand that this depersonalizes the process and I hate the term ‘body bag’ but it then contains the infection,” he told CP24.

Huyer said that he held a number of webinars for long-term care facilities and hospitals prior to the change going into effect.

So far the province has attributed 423 deaths to COVID-19 with more than a third of them involving long-term care home residents.

While there have been some reports of refrigerator trucks being brought in to serve as makeshift morgues in New York City, Huyer said there is no need or plans for temporary body storage in Ontario at this point.