Halton police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with a string of overnight break-and-enters at residences in Oakville involving stolen vehicles, cash and other valuables.

The investigation, dubbed Project Haze, was a joint forces operation between Halton Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and York Regional Police.

Police say that between July 1 and July 11, seven Oakville residences in the Upper Middle Road and 8th Line area were broken into overnight while residents were asleep. Similar break-and-enters were reported in Peel and York regions during that span, police say.

During these alleged break-ins, six vehicles were stolen along with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables, according to police.

Police say that during their investigation, they identified a female suspect, and arrested her on Thursday after she was observed operating a stolen vehicle in Scarborough.

“A Criminal Code search warrant was subsequently executed at a residence in Mississauga. As a result of the search, stolen car keys, garage door openers, jewelry and other stolen property was recovered,” police said in a press release.

“Investigators also located a modified replica firearm during the search. During the course of the investigation, seven stolen vehicles were recovered.”

The suspect in custody is a 15-year-old girl from Mississauga, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She is charged with numerous offences, including seven counts of break and enter, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and failure to comply with a release order.

She was held in custody for a bail hearing.

It’s unclear if police are searching for any other suspects in connection with the investigation, but investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.