

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A new pedestrian bridge that will connect the Scotiabank Arena with the future home of the Union Station GO Transit bus terminal is being installed this weekend.

The 39.5 metre-long glass bridge will be lifted into place over Bay Street in two pieces, according to Metrolinx.

To accommodate the work, Bay Street will be closed from Front Street to Lake Shore Boulevard until 5 a.m. on Monday.

GO buses will still be able to access the existing terminal during the closure, however Metrolinx says that some routes will be delayed five to 10 minutes.

The work to install the bridge is being staged over two weekends with crews expected to install storm pipes, drains, insulation, vapour barriers and metal cladding next weekend.

Once fully complete, the bridge will allow commuters direct access to the second floor of the new Union Station bus terminal from the city’s existing PATH network.

“This pedestrian bridge is an important part of the new Union Station Bus Terminal project,” Grant Bailie, the director of Rail Corridor Infrastructure at Union Station, said in a blog post on Metrolinx’s website. “Seeing this piece and the rest of CIBC SQUARE rise from the ground is extremely satisfying. ”

The bus terminal is expected to be completed in 2020.

It will feature 14 bus bays, which is double the current number.