The pressure’s on.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight. Toronto currently leads the series 3-2.

The position the Leafs are in now is identical to last year. If the Leafs lose tonight, they will have to win Game 7 at home in Toronto.

But if they win, they will advance to the second round of the playoffs, which the team has not done since 2004. Follow for live updates.

10:15 P.M.

Fans at Maple Leafs Square erupt in cheers as Toronto won the game in overtime thanks to Tavares' goal. Fans jump for joy and chant "Go Leafs Go."

Wonder what the city looked like the last time Leafs won a playoff series? Read more here: Flip phones and partying on Yonge Street: A look at Toronto the last time the Leafs won a playoff series

10:03 P.M.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have done it. They are moving on to the second round of the NHL playoffs after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in overtime in Game 6.

Captain John Tavares scored the winning goal four minutes into extra time.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Toronto has won a playoff series. The last time they played past the opening round was in 2004, when they beat the Ottawa Senators.

The Leafs will face either face the Boston Bruins or the Florida Panthers, which are playing a Game 7 on Sunday.

9:41 P.M.

Game 6 is going into overtime. The Leafs and Lightning are tied 1-1 after three periods.

9:10 P.M.

Steven Stamkos ties the game 1-1 in the third period. There are 15 minutes left in the game.

8:46 P.M.

The second period ends with the Leafs leading 1-0.

8:36 P.M.

The Leafs open the scoring in the game in the second period 1-0. Auston Matthews, assisted by T.J. Brodie, gives his team the lead.

Here's a look at how fans at Maple Leafs Square reacted to the goal.

7:51 P.M.

The Leafs and Lightning are scoreless after 20 minutes of play. Toronto had two power plays during the first period but came up empty. Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov made 10 saves.

7 P.M.

Game 6 is underway in Tampa as the Leafs get another shot at booking their spot in the second round.

6:50 P.M.

Michael Bunting is in the Leafs' Game 6 Lineup. He was suspended for three games for an illegal check and interference during Game 1.

5 P.M.

Fans are starting to fill up an outdoor viewing party at Maple Leafs Square after the gates open. Many are braving the rain with hopes to watch their team win against the Lightning and move on to the next round.

Clocking in ⏰ pic.twitter.com/jb2CQC7B57 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 29, 2023

There was a limited supply of passes for the tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena. The tailgate will include giveaways, activities, special guests and a DJ.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, the Lightning have cancelled their watch party due to a tornado watch.