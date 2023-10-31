Police are searching for a man who allegedly struck a passenger in the face with a heavy object in an unprovoked attack on a GO train in Scarborough on Sunday.

According to Toronto police, the assault took place at around 1:50 p.m. between Milliken and Agincourt stations on the Stouffville Line.

After striking the rider, the suspect exited the train at Agincourt station before fleeing south towards Sheppard Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, standing around six-feet-tall, and weighing about 200 pounds, with black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a black-hooded sweater, black jeans, and black shoes with white soles. He was also walking with a brown wooden cane, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators released images of the suspect.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.