GO train and UP Express service has been temporarily suspended amid a “network-wide system failure” impacting all CN rail corridors.

Metrolinx says that trains are currently holding at the nearest station due to the issue.

So far no timeline has been provided for the resumption of service.

"Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely. We will provide an update when more information becomes available,” a statement posted to GO Transit’s website reads.

VIA Rail has also said that trains arriving and departing from Union Station may encounter delays as a result of the outage.

GO Transit is encouraging riders to consider taking alternative travel options for the time being.