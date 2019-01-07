

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting today, GO Transit is offering daily weekday train service between Niagara Falls and Toronto.

The inaugural trip left Niagara Falls at 5:19 a.m. and arrived at Union Station shortly before 8 a.m.

“It is a long trip, no doubt from Niagara Falls, but there are quite a number of people we know that come in every day, every weekday and really need some assistance with their trip,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said Monday.

“This gives them one alternative, it’s one option. It’s just one train but it is just a beginning.”

She noted that Metrolinx had to work out an agreement to use the rail corridor, which is owned by CN.

“Through really hard work, our CEO has managed to get, without extra infrastructure, at least one train then to start to and from Niagara Falls,” she said.

The train returning to Niagara Falls leaves Union Station at 5:15 p.m.