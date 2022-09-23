Group linked to 'Freedom Convoy' ordered evicted from Ottawa heritage building
Director of The United People of Canada (TUPOC) church William Komer, center, sits in a chair on the steps of the former St. Brigid's church property in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. TUPOC is in the process of being evicted from the property due to being behind in rent payments according to the Cease Bailiff Services who has been tasked with removing them from the property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 23, 2022 6:02PM EDT
OTTAWA - A group loosely associated with the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa last winter has been ordered evicted from a former church east of downtown.
In her ruling, Ontario Superior Court Justice Sally Gomery says The United People of Canada breached an agreement of purchase and sale with the property's owners.
Gomery found the group violated the agreement by failing to pay deposits totalling $100,000 on Aug. 10 despite two extensions of the deadline.
She says the owners served the group with a valid notice of termination on Aug. 11.
The group argued it had not materially breached any agreement with the owners and asked the court to allow members to stay.
The dispute took on a surreal air over the summer, with group members defending the property with water guns while dressed in red capes and dish gloves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.