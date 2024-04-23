A Toronto-area police service's attempt to shield two workplace investigations from the public record amidst disciplinary proceedings against its chief and allegations of a “poisoned” workplace environment has been dismissed by the courts.

In filings submitted to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice last week, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) sought to hide the two reports from being disclosed to the public, arguing the documents were privileged and confidential.

The application was brought as part of an ongoing disciplinary case against the service’s Deputy Chief, Dean Bertrim, who was charged with deceit under the Police Services Act back in 2023.

The Ontario Police Civilian Commission charged Bertrim following an investigation into allegations that he made a false statement while testifying as part of a motion to dismiss Police Services Act charges against two officers in 2018.

A year earlier, Bertrim had asked a professional standards investigator to conduct a review of the two officers’ conduct and produce documentation prior to serving them with notice of a hearing, according to OCPC. It is alleged, however, that the investigator never provided Bertrim with the report – because Bertrim never requested them.

While testifying to the matter in 2018, Bertrim swore the report had been review by now-retired chief Paul Martin during an August meeting, as is required under the police disciplinary process.

The disciplinary process against the two officers was stayed in June 2018 on the basis that Martin had not been provided with a written report, according to the notice.

As part of the investigation into Bertrim’s alleged deceit, the commission requested to receive two workplace investigation reports authored by an outside lawyer.

It is these workplace investigation results that Durham police first opposed handing over, according to the document. However, at an October hearing, lawyers for DRPS agreed to provide the reports to the commission "on the condition that [they] are not further disclosed, disseminated, or made publicly available due to confidentiality concerns."

Lawyers for the commission rejected that submission in full and argued that transparency was important to protect employees from "harassment and a poisoned work environment," the filing states.

After hearing the parties' submissions the presiding judge, Justice Julia Shin Doi, ruled in favour of the commission, ordering Durham police to hand over the reports without restriction.

“There should be no restrictions attached to the production of either [report],” Shin Doi wrote in her decision, stating she had no concerns over a possible breach of confidentiality.

“There is also a greater public interest and benefit in disclosure without restriction to protect the employees from harassment and a toxic workplace, as advocated by the Association,” the judge continued.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for DRPS described the motion as “one aspect related to the overall OCPC investigation that has been ongoing for many years.”

Once the matter has concluded, the service said will provide comment.