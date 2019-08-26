

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of assaulting three people in the city's downtown core.

Police say the man first approached an elderly man he had never met before around 10:30 a.m. yesterday and allegedly took his cane and hit him with it twice.

They say he then approached a woman he had never met before standing outside of a library and allegedly threatened her with the cane and slapped her.

Police allege the 23-year-old then went back to the elderly man and punched him.

They allege the suspect then approached another man from behind, grabbed his head and slammed it down across the asphalt, causing the victim to lose consciousness and suffer a three-inch laceration to the right side of his scalp.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Police say he will appear in court later today.