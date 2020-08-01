

The Canadian Press





HALDIMAN COUNTY, Ont. - Police in southern Ontario have launched a homicide investigation after finding a body inside an apartment damaged by fire this week.

Ontario Provincial Police say Haldimand County officials responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment in the community of Hagersville on Wednesday.

Investigators say they found a body inside after responders doused the flames.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is assisting in the investigation.

Police say there is no concern for public safety at this time, and there were no other occupants in the apartment.

The identity of the person in the apartment is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.