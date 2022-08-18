Police in Halton are warning of a new scam in which fraudsters are allegedly posing as fire officials and attempting to sell fake “safety kits.”

Halton Regional Police’s Burlington division issued the warning in a tweet published Thursday, confirming that Burlington Fire is not selling safety kits and advising residents not to purchase the fraudulent them.

“[Burlington Fire] has advised that fraudsters are impersonating fire personnel trying to sell "safety kits" from "Fire Services,” the tweet reads. “[Burlington Fire] are not selling safety kits!”

Police are pointing residents to their website to learn what to do if you are a victim of fraud. They advise sharing any updates with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, your financial institutions, and police, and telling your family, friends and neighbours about your experience in the hopes it may prevent them from also becoming a victim.