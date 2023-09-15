A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.

In addition to the bylaw, the city, in partnership with Hamilton Police, said it developed the University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) to curb disruptive behaviour that stems from large gatherings “that have historically occurred during the month of September and St. Patrick’s Day.”

The city issued the UDSI just before midnight on Thursday and it is in place up until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 1.

According to the city, this initiative is geared toward neighbourhoods “where large unsanctioned gatherings are recurrent,” encompassing the western side of Westdale neighbourhood and Ainslie Woods neighbourhood.

In 2021, an unsanctioned homecoming event in Ainslie Woods drew approximately 5,000 partiers, leaving two individuals charged for Liquor Licence Act Offences and five arrested.

Up until Oct. 1, the city said the district will face “zero-tolerance” enforcement in an effort to curb unsanctioned parties from getting out of control.

The City of Hamilton has enacted a Nuisance Party Bylaw from now until October 1, 2023 at 11:59 pm. Learn about these new enforcement measures to avoid a fine or potential charge https://t.co/zNx5EDd9wK @HamiltonPolice pic.twitter.com/yu8oxMKWzX — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) September 15, 2023

"Large, unsanctioned events like street parties put students and community members at risk," McMaster University told CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement.

The Hamilton-based university has not held a sanctioned homecoming event since 2019.

"They are promoted on social media by party sites which don't care that they disrupt communities and promote the parties through anonymous websites. The promoters should be held accountable for encouraging large crowds at these illegal street parties," the unviersity said.

Police say a “nuisance party” is a gathering where there is public disorderly conduct, public intoxication, illegal sale or distribution of alcohol or controlled substances, litter on public or private property, damage to property, excessive noise, unlawful fireworks, open burning, public disturbance, public urination or defecation, or improper use of a roof.

“Under the authority of the By-law, Hamilton Police can issue an order for large social gatherings within our city to cease and disperse individuals not residing at a residence or property where a social gathering is taking place,” police said in a release.

Anyone charged under the nuisance party bylaw may have to appear in court, the city says.

If charged, an attendee, individual host or property owner can face up to $10,000 for a first time offence. Subsequent offences will incur a $25,000 fine, the city added.

On top of receiving fines or penalties, the city said those involved at these gatherings may be liable for any remedial costs incurred by emergency services attending the scene. These administrative penalties range from $300 to $500, and the city says these costs may either be recovered by action or adding it to the tax roll and collected the same way as property taxes are.

Police say the nuisance party bylaw is in effect all year long, while the USDI is in effect during select time periods throughout the year, in September, early October and St. Patrick’s Day.

Residents can report nuisance parties or excessive noise to the city’s licensing and bylaw services division at 905-546-2782. Urgent complaints after hours “that are an immediate health and safety concern” can be made at 905-546-2489.