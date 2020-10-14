

The Canadian Press





Hamilton's public health unit is reporting 46 confirmed primary COVID-19 cases associated with a cycling studio.

That's an increase of two from the previous day's report.

A spokeswoman for the public health unit says there are also 23 confirmed secondary cases for a total of 69 cases linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak at the SPINCO located on James Street was declared by the public health unit on Oct. 5.

The secondary cases are related to exposure to SPINCO members who have tested positive with COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.