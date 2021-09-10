Halton police have named a suspect in connection with a shooting in Burlington Thursday evening that left one man injured.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard and Maple Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police said a man in his 30s was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

On Friday, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old David Ryan Lavoie of Hamilton. He is wanted for attempted murder.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, police said.

Lavoie is described as a white male, bald, five-foot-ten, with a muscular build and a short stubbly beard. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, possibly a tank top, and gray pants.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage in the area of Maple Crossing Boulevard and Maple Avenue between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).