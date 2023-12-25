Famed Canadian men’s clothing and footwear designer Harry Rosen has died.

He was 92.

Rosen’s eldest son, Larry, confirmed his father’s Dec. 24 death in a statement.

“It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our founder and visionary Harry Rosen,” he wrote.

“Starting with a $500 loan and a dream, Harry willed his business into existence one client at a time.”

Rosen, who was born and raised in Toronto, founded Harry Rosen Inc. in February 1954 in Cabbagetown with his brother, Lou.

Larry, who is company's chairman and CEO, said his father’s “passion for menswear and fashion was contagious and that his “ability to teach and inspire were unparalleled.”

“The team he built and the values he instilled have helped the business span across the country, three generations, and nearly 70 years. Words simply can’t summarize the impact he had on us all,” the statement said.

Rosen was also a well-known philanthropist who supported many causes and charitable organizations.

In 2004, he was awarded the Order of Canada.

Rosen is survived by his wife and partner of 68 years, Evelyn, as well as his four children, nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and “countless family and friends whom he was always there for,” the statement from his son said.