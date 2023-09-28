

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Health Canada has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's updated COVID-19 vaccine for people six months and older.

The mRNA vaccine targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant that is circulating in Canada.

This is the second vaccine targeting XBB.1.5 that will be available in this country.

Earlier this month, Health Canada authorized Moderna's updated mRNA vaccine.

Both Pfizer and Moderna's shots are one-dose vaccines for people five years of age and older.

Three shots of the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children between six months and four years of age who have not received their primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada says it is currently reviewing an updated non-mRNA vaccine from Novavax.

Novavax's vaccine has been submitted for consideration in people 12 years of age and older.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.