Senior Ontario cabinet ministers and the chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force will head to Brampton for an announcement this afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is heading up the province’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution team, will be joined at this afternoon’s news conference by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was scheduled to attend, but later withdrew due to a medical appointment.

His staff said the appointment was "unexpected, but non-COVID-related and non-urgent."

The announcement comes one day after the premier demanded more clarity from the federal government about the plan for distributing the vaccine.

“I have to get answers. I’ve been asking the federal government. We need to know when we are getting it, how much we are getting, and what we are getting. There is different vaccines out there,” Ford said at a news conference on Monday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott previously indicated that she expects the province to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021.

Canada has purchase deals in place with both Pfizer and Moderna but Health Canada has not yet approved either of the two vaccines.

Ottawa has not confirmed a timeline for when the provinces should expect the vaccine but Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said last week that the target date is early 2021.

“The clock is ticking and we hear stories from around the world. I read a story that the UK might be starting their vaccines on Dec. 7,” Ford said on Monday. “Well we need answers.”

The province say planning is already underway to make sure that the first shipment of shots goes out to the most vulnerable in the province, including residents of long-term care facilities.

Today’s news conference gets underway at 1 p.m.