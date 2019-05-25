Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit Toronto, much of GTA
A storm hitting downtown Toronto on May 25, 2019 is seen.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 2:07PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 25, 2019 6:05PM EDT
Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a fast-moving system rolls through.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved in across the region throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday.
Environment Canada said localized flooding was possible in some areas.
“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the weather agency said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
Environment Canada said it issues thunderstorm watches whenever atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.
The warning covered a wide swatch of southern Ontario, including Toronto and most of the GTA.