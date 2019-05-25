

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area are under a severe thunderstorm warning as a fast-moving system rolls through.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved in across the region throughout the afternoon and into the evening on Saturday.

Environment Canada said localized flooding was possible in some areas.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the weather agency said. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada said it issues thunderstorm watches whenever atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The warning covered a wide swatch of southern Ontario, including Toronto and most of the GTA.