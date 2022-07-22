Members of the Hells Angels will be rolling back into the Greater Toronto Area this weekend for their annual meetup, after holding an “unsanctioned” procession in Toronto yesterday.

Up to 1,000 members are expected to ride into Whitby’s Brooklin community today for the motorcycle club’s yearly national ride. The gathering is expected to take place until Sunday.

Police held a news conference Monday to alert the public about the large gathering and said they hope the three-day event will be “uneventful.”

“If you see a large group of motorcycles, outlaw motorcycle club riders, don't interact, maintain your distance. Try to stay out of the line of motorcycles and be safe,” OPP Det/Insp. Scott Wade said.

Highway 12/Baldwin Street north of Columbus Road will be closed from Friday until Sunday at 9 p.m. for the gathering.

TODAY until Sunday: due to a large-scale event involving the Hells Angels MC this weekend, Highway 12/Baldwin Street north of Columbus will be closed from Friday, July 22 @4am to Sunday, July 24 @9pm. Only local traffic can access. Detour signs will be posted. See map below. pic.twitter.com/i7Ce8sxnkQ — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) July 22, 2022

People should also expect to see an increased police presence in that area this weekend.

The meetup comes after a large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members rode from Newmarket to Toronto’s east end on Thursday.

Police alerted the public about the “unsanctioned event” a day earlier, and said they were prepared to manage traffic and ensure public safety during the gathering.

The memorial run was in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Petersen, who died at 74 of natural causes.

After departing Newmarket at around 11 a.m., the bikers rode into Toronto and parked outside a storefront on Carlaw Avenue, which is believed to be operated by the club.

The bikers remained in the neighbourhood for several hours, and then most of them departed just before 3 p.m.

“The procession proceeded without incident, with officers present on city streets to manage traffic and ensure public safety. There were no arrests made related to this event,” Toronto Police Service spokesperson Stephanie Sayer said in a statement to CP24 Thursday afternoon.

Roads in the area were closed during the gathering but reopened ahead of schedule at around 3:30 p.m.