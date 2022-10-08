The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the postseason after losing a must-win Game 2 of the American League’s wild-card best-of-three series to the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners beat the Jays 10-9 to complete the two-game sweep.

Kevin Gausman started on the mound today for the Jays opposite former Blue Jay and last year’s AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray.

8:22 p.m.

8 p.m.

Mariners now leading 10-9 to Jays.

7:55 p.m.

Game 2 enters 9th inning with a 9-9 tie.

7:28 p.m.

Mariners tie the game as shortstop J.P. Crawford gets a bases-clearing double hit. Fans go quiet as Blue Jay George Springer injured in a collision with teammate Bo Bichette.

Bo is going back to his shortstop spot but Springer being carted off with the doctors.

7:02 p.m.

Jays still beating Mariners 9-5 as Danny Jansen's hit brings Teoscar Hernandez to home plate.

6:27 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are back in the game as Carlos 'Slamtana' Santana lands a three-run homer in the 6th. Jays still lead 8-5.

5:58 p.m.

Jays now leading 8-1. Toronto has scored four runs in 5th inning.

The third player in team HISTORY with a multi-homer game in the Postseason:



5:41 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners are on the board following a sac fly by outfielder Jarred Kelenic. Adam Frazier scores.

5:21 p.m.

Teoscar lands another homer! Jays now up 4-0 to Mariners.

5:07 p.m.

4:41 p.m.

Teoscar Hernandez hits a two-run homer to give the Jays a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

4:30 p.m.

Game 2 is scoreless after one inning.

4:07 p.m.

Game 2 is underway at the Rogers Centre.

4:00 p.m.

Former Blue Jay Vernon Wells throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2.

1:00 p.m.

Earlier today, the Jays announced that second baseman Santiago Espinal would be returning to the lineup after missing time with an injured oblique.

"He took a lot of swings, swing and miss, all that kind of stuff with that kind of injury," said Interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "I trust that he's good to go. Running, defence, everything was 100 per cent, so I liked him for today."

11:15 a.m.

The Jays announce their starting lineup for Game 2.

This morning

Kevin Gausman will pitch today in his first-ever post-season elimination game in the major leagues.

The Jays’ star ace Alek Manoah pitched in Game 1, allowing three runs in the first inning of his playoff debut.

Gausman will be going up against former Blue Jay and last season’s AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, who will be starting his first game in Toronto since leaving the team last season.