One man suffered serious, possibly life-threatening injuries following a fire at a North York highrise on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way, near Threthewey and Black Creek drives, at around 8:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

According to Toronto Fire, an occupant of one of the units was found with injuries and was transferred to the care of paramedics.

A second person was assessed on scene.

Paramedics told CP24 that a male in his 30s was taken to a burn centre for treatment. His injuries, they said, are potentially life-threatening.

The fire, which was contained to one unit, has been knocked down, Toronto Fire confirmed.