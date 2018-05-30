

The Canadian Press





REGINA - A Canadian historical association is stripping the name of the country's first prime minister from one of its top honours.

John A. Macdonald's place in Canadian history was debated by many of the scholars who know it best at the Canadian Historical Association's annual meeting in Regina.

Members of the association voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Prize to the CHA Prize for Best Scholarly Book in Canadian History.

The association's president says the new title is more in line with the intentions of the $5,000 prize, which recognizes non-fiction writing that's been deemed to have made a significant contribution to the study of Canadian history.

Adele Perry says some members have expressed concerns that removing Macdonald's name from the prize amounts to “revisionist history,” but she says there's a difference between history and commemoration.

University of Regina professor James Daschuk, who won the Sir John A. Macdonald Prize in 2014, says he thinks the move reflects a more fulsome history of Macdonald's role in implementing policies that burden Canada's Indigenous Peoples into the present day.