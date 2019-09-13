

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A home under construction in Scarborough’s Clairlea neighbourhood caught fire and partially collapsed early on Friday morning.

Firefighters say they were called to 57 Westbourne Avenue, off of Conroy Avenue between Victoria Park and Pharmacy avenues, at 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire in a home.

Neighbours who were roused out of bed by the flames and the ensuing commotion told CP24 the flames eventually spread to a neighbouring home.

Police evacuated several other homes in the area.

The response to the flames eventually reached two alarms.

Crews were still spraying the house with water at 5 a.m.