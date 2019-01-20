

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are tackling a two-alarm fire at a home in Malvern.

The fire broke out at a home on Snowball Crescent, in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Markham Road, at around 7:15 p.m.

In a tweet, Toronto Fire Services said they were battling a fire in the upper floor and attic of a home.

Toronto police initially said several homes were affected, but Toronto Fire later said that just one home was involved.

Images sent to CP24 by viewers at the scene showed heavy smoke and flames dancing on the roof of a home.

Several homes have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far, police said.