Homicide investigation under way after death in Dovercourt Village
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation on Bloor Street near Dovercourt Road on Thursday.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation into a suspicious death in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood overnight, police say.
Officers were first dispatched to the area for a medical call at around 12:45 a.m.
The incident was initially classified as a suspicious death, however in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon police confirmed that homicide detectives will be taking over.
No information has been released about the victim at this time.