

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation into a suspicious death in the city’s Dovercourt Village neighbourhood overnight, police say.

Officers were first dispatched to the area for a medical call at around 12:45 a.m.

The incident was initially classified as a suspicious death, however in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon police confirmed that homicide detectives will be taking over.

No information has been released about the victim at this time.