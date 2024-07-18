Toronto police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with obvious signs of trauma in a home in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood last week.

Police said they responded to the area of Weston Road and Humber Boulevard on the afternoon of July 11 for a person being wounded.

There, officers found a female victim with traumatic injuries, police said. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Margoth Arriaza. She is the city’s 47th homicide victim of the year.

The cause of Arriaza’s death has not been disclosed.

Police said they do not have a suspect description and are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.