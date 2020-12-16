

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. - Honda says it will recall 130,000 vehicles in Canada, including certain Fit, Civic, Accord, Insight and Acura ILX models, after announcing a similar recall of 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S.

The automaker says 96,761 of the recalled vehicles need repairs for drive shafts that can break due to corrosion from winter road salt.

That recall covers Honda Fits from 2007 to 2014, Accords made from 2013 to 2015, 2012 Civic hybrids, 2013 Acura ILX hybrids, and Acura ILX vehicles from 2013 to 2015.

An additional recall covers 33,150 Canadian vehicles that have a software error causing the rear camera, turn signals and windshield wipers to malfunction.

The software bug is in Honda Accord and Accord Hybrids from 2018 to 2020, and Honda Insight vehicles from 2019 and 2020.

Honda says it is contacting the owners affected by the recall, and Honda and Acura owners can also contact dealerships directly or enter their VIN number into Honda Canada's recall website, www.honda.ca/recalls.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2020.

- With files from The Associated Press.