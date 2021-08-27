A trio of Toronto hospital networks are planning to distribute take-home COVID-19 test kits to schools and school-based daycares in a bid to avoid last fall’s debacle of kids and parents waiting hours at assessment centres to get swabbed once schools reopened.

Michael Garron, Women’s College and Sick Kids hospitals say they will be distributing and collecting take-home kits to more than 800 schools and hundreds of embedded school daycares throughout the city.

The plan, first reported by the Toronto Star, is meant to help avoid scenes experienced by parents last September and October, when strict symptom screening requirements and a lack of available testing capacity saw parents and kids wait as long as seven hours at some assessment centres.

The province’s official testing guidance eventually had to be narrowed to exclude voluntary asymptomatic testing in order to erase a backlog that at one point hit 90,000 specimens.

A Sick Kids Hospital spokesperson said they hope to have the kits sent everywhere by mid-October.

The Toronto District School Board’s first school day is scheduled to be Sept. 9.

The program will involve take-home specimen collection kits and scheduled courier pickups to take the samples to labs, similar to what is offered to returning air travellers at Pearson International Airport.

Hospital spokespeople told CP24 the kits will not be rapid tests, and will be processed in a full PCR laboratory process.