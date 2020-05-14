

Bill Graveland, The Associated Press





John Gee last had a haircut four months ago and drove to a bedroom community north of his city Thursday to get his long locks sheared.

“Everything's closed in Calgary so I came here. It's my birthday this weekend, so I've got to look half decent,” Gee said with a laugh at the fully booked Kingsview Barbershop in Airdrie.

“My wife said maybe this will make you feel better. I've been in a bit of a funk with everything going on.”

A half-hour later, a pile of grey hair was on the floor.

“I feel lighter, lighter. I can feel the wind on my head. It totally makes it feel more normal.”

Most of Alberta was given the green light to open stores, restaurants and daycares Thursday. Non-essential businesses were closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calgary and Brooks, a city to the southeast, were told they must wait for hair cuts and indoor dining until May 25 because the two communities have three-quarters of the province's active cases.

A 15-person limit on public gatherings remains in force throughout the province.

Barber Salim Alhaj said it felt exciting to be back at work and cutting hair.

“People are still worried, but you do the best you can. It is what it is and we have to open and get going. We can't stay home forever, right?”

Alhaj said the only thing he doesn't like is wearing a mask. “This is annoying,” he said as he pulled on the material covering his mouth.

A number of customers were gathered at the Boston Pizza in Airdrie. Gary Jackson and three colleagues were at their regular table a minute after the restaurant opened.

“It's not normal yet, but it will get there. It's nice to socialize a bit and get out of the office,” said Jackson.

“I've got a bunch of friends in Calgary calling me and saying what are you doing? I said I can't tell you. Thank God for living in Airdrie.”

Tara Hardie, a director of operations for Boston Pizza, said the chain was busy with takeout throughout the shutdown but staff are thrilled to be back.

She said she expects there will be plenty of people coming to Airdrie from Calgary.

“The people who want to get out are antsy to get out, so I think that they will find the places that they can be,” she said.