A married couple of 45 years from the Toronto area said they’re looking forward to a “comfortable retirement” after winning big in a September Lotto 6/49 draw.

Leoncio and Myrna Santos, residents of Oshawa, Ont. and regular lotto players, won $1 million in the Sept. 23 Lotto 6/49 Encore draw after guessing all seven numbers “in the exact order,” according to a release issued by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) Tuesday.

“I discovered the win after seeing an email from OLG. I was shocked,” Leoncio said while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings, the release states.

“I had to log out and back in – I didn’t believe it. I was numb,” he continued.

After processing the sum, Leoncio woke his wife to inform her of the news, but she was still half asleep, the OLG said.

“I told him to count the zeroes – my eyes were still foggy myself,” Myrna said in a statement.

The couple, both parents and grandparents, told the OLG that, while their “windfall hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” they are “thankful for the blessing.”

According to the release, the duo plans on consulting “some trusted advisors” on how to invest their winnings.

“Myrna wants to plan some travel while Leoncio looks forward to a comfortable retirement,” the release reads.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

Encore draws can be played in conjunction with most OLG lottery games, and cost an extra $1 per play. More information can be found on the OLG’s website.