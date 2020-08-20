Durham Regional Police have released images of a suspect charged in a “brutal” assault that left a Whitby woman fighting for her life in hospital and say they are concerned there might be other victims.

The 50-year-old woman left her home on the evening of July 28 to take a walk. When she did not return, her family called police.

The following morning, officers located her with multiple serious injuries near a creek southeast of the intersection of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street. Police said the injuries were consistent with an assault.

The woman remains in critical condition in hospital.

Police announced an arrest in the case on Aug. 14.

Anthony Doiron-Francis, 21, is now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated sexual assault.

Police said Thursday that they were releasing images of the suspect to ensure that there were no other victims.

According to police, Doiron-Francis lived in Ottawa until March 2020 and then moved to Whitby. Investigators said he has also spent some time in Burlington.

He stands around five-foot-10, weighs about 220 pounds, and has short hair and a goatee.

Durham police are asking anyone with information about other possible incidents to contact investigators.