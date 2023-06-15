Police in southwestern Ontario say a 43-year-old driver who crashed into a hydro pole north of London, Ont. had a blood alcohol level that was over five times the legal limit.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed that impaired driving charges have now been laid against a driver who was involved in a collision in Huron County two months ago.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on Front Road, near Hensall Road, shortly before 1 a.m. on April 21.

“Upon arrival, emergency services discovered that a pickup truck had collided with a hydro pole,” an OPP news release read.

“The collision caused considerable damage to the involved truck and hydro pole. The lone driver received serious injuries and was transported to hospital for further treatment and testing.”

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the driver had consumed alcohol prior to the collision that night, police said.

“A subsequent warrant was issued for their blood sample which had been taken at the hospital,” the OPP news release continued.

“The driver's blood sample was then sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for analysis, which resulted in a blood/alcohol content of 409 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.”

Over 5 times the legal limit?!?! #HuronOPP has charged a 43-yr-old @HuronEast resident with Impaired Operation, Over 80, and Dangerous Driving after a collision with a hydro pole on April 21st. Blood results confirmed alcohol readings of 409. #OPP #drivesober #ArriveAlive ^cs. pic.twitter.com/RXASyba1qh — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 15, 2023

Police say the driver was later arrested and is scheduled to appear in court next month.