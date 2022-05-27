There’s increased police presence in Scarborough's Port Union area today after a man carrying an air rifle was shot dead by officers near an elementary school on Thursday.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police were called to the area of East Avenue and Maberley Crescent for reports of a man carrying a firearm.

Officers located the man several hundred metres away from William G. Davis Public school and “an interaction” occurred.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said two officers then shot at the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man was struck, and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, the SIU has not yet identified the man," SIU spokesperson Kristy Denette said yesterday.

Witnesses outside described hearing three gunshots in quick succession, and officers attempting CPR on the man afterwards.

William G. Davis went into lockdown and children told CP24 they huddled under their desks during that time.

The incident also prompted four other nearby public schools to go into either hold and secure or lockdown. All school restrictions were lifted by 3 p.m.

The SIU confirmed Friday morning that a 27-year-old man had died and that he was carrying a pellet gun, not a BB gun as earlier reports suggested.

The president of the Toronto Police Association said two officers were taken to the hospital for a “checkup.”

It is unclear where the man was headed and what he was going to do with his weapon.

An SIU investigator was seen by Chopper 24 photographing the pellet gun, clad in wood furniture with a scope attached to the top of the barrel.

"We have no understanding at this point in time, what was about to happen, or what could have happened. So I don't want to speculate and suggest that it's something similar to what's happened in the United States," Toronto police Chief James Ramer said yesterday, referring to a mass shooting earlier this week at an elementary school in Texas.

Ramer added that police will step up patrols in the area in the wake of the incident.

The Toronto District School Board said social workers will be at schools in the area today to support any students in need.

The SIU said an autopsy will be conducted on the man on Saturday.

- With files from CP24's Chris Herhalt and Bryann Aguilar