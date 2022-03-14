

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Members of Canada's Indian community are in mourning after five students died in a collision between a van and a tractor trailer on Ontario's Highway 401 on the weekend.

Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar, all students from India between the ages of 21 and 24, were pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday's crash.

A spokesman from Canada College, a Montreal school that caters to international students, says at least three of those who died and one of two injured survivors studied at the school.

John David Couturier says the school administration is devastated by the loss and is scrambling to support students and arrange to send the victims' bodies back to India.

The passenger van was travelling west on Highway 401 Saturday morning when it collided with a tractor trailer at around 3:45 a.m. near Quinte West, Ont.

Dr. Shivendra Dwivedi, who heads an organization called Canada India Global Forum, said the community is shaken by the loss and is mobilizing resources to help the families in India as well as the victims' friends in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.