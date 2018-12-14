

CP24.com





No serious injuries have been reported after an industrial fire in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Fire Department says the blaze broke out at a car repair facility on Kenora Avenue.

A person working on a vehicle at the building suffered minor burns. No one else was injured.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots but firefighters say the roof of the building has partially collapsed.

Reports from the scene suggest an explosion was heard when the fire first broke out.

At the height of the situation, Alectra said approximately 1084 homes and businesses in area were impacted by a power outage stemming from the fire.

The power was restored a short time later.