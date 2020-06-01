Mayor John Tory says funding for cities that is expected to be announced by the federal government later today does not go far enough to help struggling municipalities with the financial woes they face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tory confirmed to CP24 that the Trudeau government will be making an announcement about distributing infrastructure cash to cities later this morning but noted that this funding includes very little, if any, new money.

“We will get a check, as I understand it, which will not be for a small sum, but it is money that we were going to get anyway but on an accelerated basis,” Tory told CP24 on Monday morning. “That’s good, that’s helpful to us, but it is not the main event.”

Tory said discussions are still underway about addressing Toronto’s “real” financial needs.

“We need to have new money to make up for the fact that we lost a lot of money we didn’t expect to lose on things like transit fares people didn’t pay, land transfer taxes not paid when real estate deals didn’t happen, and that kind of thing,” Tory said.

“It is not going to come through huge property tax increases, which people can’t afford, and it is not going to come from huge service cuts, which we can just ill-afford to make at this stage given that people are struggling right now and we are trying to help them.”

The dramatic decline in ridership on the TTC is estimated to be costing the municipality about $65 million per week and in total, the city has said it is poised to lose about $1.5 billion by the end of the year due to lost revenue and increased costs associated with the pandemic.

“There is much more that needs to be done in order to make sure cities can remain financially stable and can play the role they have to play in bringing about great recovery,” Tory said.

The mayor added that talks with the other levels of government have been “positive” so far.

“Our premier has been playing a positive role in those discussions with the federal government. They have been positive with me and other mayors. But we need a lot more help than what is being provided today,” Tory said.

“I’m not trying to diminish what they are doing today, which will help a bit. But we need a lot more help. They know that. It is crucial to the proper economic recovery of this country that cities should be healthy and not in a situation of financial instability.”