

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An injured dog who hid under a transit bus after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough yesterday has been reunited with its owner.

“It’s a happy ending, Toronto!” Toronto Animal Services wrote in a tweet accompanied by a picture of the dog and its owner Monday afternoon. “This dog was injured and found under a TTC bus on Saturday. We located the owner from a lost report, and are happy to announce that the dog was picked up from our East Shelter this morning.”

The dog, who looks like a Husky mix and is named “Sober,” was found hiding under a bus in the Eglinton Avenue and Warden Avenue area on Sunday after being hit by a vehicle at around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, along with transit officials and animal control personnel, managed to get the dog out and take it for treatment.

However there was no tag or tracking chip on the animal.

Toronto Animal Services said Sunday that they were looking through lost animal reports to try and find Sober’s owner.

On Monday they announced that they had succeeded.

“Sober’s family was very worried about him, and have been searching for him since he went missing,” Toronto Animal Services said in another tweet. “They want to thank the TTC driver, Toronto Police and our staff for getting him the help he needed.”

Sober suffered a broken leg, but is expected to recover.