

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Those travelling home after work Monday will experience delays due to a police investigation at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in North York.

Yonge Street has been closed both ways between Highway 401 and Cummer Avenue after a van struck “numerous pedestrians,” killing nine people and injuring 16 others.

At the request of police, the TTC shut down subway service north of Sheppard Station on Line 1 but service resumed at around 6:30 p.m. However, subway trains will not stop at North York Centre Station.

Go Transit is operating, but Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, said there may be diversions on Go Bus routes. Aikins also tweeted that during the police investigation, TTC passengers can travel on any GO service within Toronto without an additional fare.

Police have not provided an estimated ending time for the road and transit closures.