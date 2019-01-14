

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A judge has denied a request to fast-track proceedings in a case trying to force the province’s ombudsman to investigate the hiring of a close family friend of Premier Doug Ford for the position of OPP commissioner.

A lawyer for an OPP deputy commissioner appeared in a Toronto courtroom this morning to ask for an expedited hearing on an ombudsman investigation into the hiring of incoming OPP commissioner Ron Taverner.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair previously asked that Ontario’s ombudsman Paul Dube investigate the hiring, voicing concerns about political inference by Ford, a long-time friend of Taverner.

When the request was denied, Blair took his case to the courts, to try to compel the ombudsman to investigate.

An Ontario Divisional Court ruled Monday that Blair’s lawyer Julian Falconer failed to establish urgency in order to expedite the case. However he said the matter should be dealt with in a timely fashion.

The province’s integrity commissioner has launched a review into Taverner’s hiring but in court documents filed ahead of today’s hearing, Falconer suggests that the ombudsman’s investigation would be broader.

Falconer also said that even if the integrity commissioner’s investigation finds wrongdoing, the legislature could reject any recommendations on penalizing the member found to have violated the Members’ Integrity Act.

Ford has denied having any involvement in Taverner’s appointment.

-With files from The Canadian Press