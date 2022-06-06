

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press





An Ontario judge imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard on Monday, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts acknowledged the “prospect of a lengthy jail term significantly increases the incentive to flee,” and cited the need to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice.

However, she said both the flight risk and the “current strong public interest in accountability” could be addressed through tighter restrictions rather than revoking Hoggard's bail, as prosecutors requested.

Under the new terms, Hoggard must live at his Vancouver home or another preapproved address and be home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., except in the case of emergencies or approved commitments.

He must also remain in British Columbia, except for court appearances in Toronto, and submit to regular check-ins and random compliance checks.

Hoggard's wife, who has also pledged $200,000 for his bail, is one of two sureties selected to monitor his compliance.

That amount is “sufficient to focus Mr. Hoggard's attention on the need to comply with the terms of release and attend court, otherwise he risks visiting the hardship of losing this money on his wife and, by extension, his son,” Roberts said.

The 37-year-old musician had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm - one related to each complainant - and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During trial, prosecutors alleged Hoggard violently and repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.