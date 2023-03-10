Kiska, Marineland’s lone orca, had died after more than 40 years in captivity at the Niagara Falls, Ont. facility.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday that the whale passed away at Marineland on March 9.

A necropsy has been conducted, the ministry said, and Animal Welfare Services was onsite both Thursday and Friday to “determine compliance with the standards of care, including the requirement to perform a post-mortem.”

According to Brent Ross, spokesperson for the ministry, “MarineLand has been inspected 160 times since January 2020 as part of Animal Welfare Services’ work to ensure the standards of care under the PAWS Act are being met.”

The ministry declined to comment further given its ongoing inspections at the park.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to Marineland for a statement, but has not received a response.

On Friday, advocacy organization Animal Justice issued a statement, renewing calls for charges to be laid in relation to the aquarium’s treatment of Kiska.

“Kiska, widely known as the “loneliest orca in the world”, has died after living over 40 years in a tank at Marineland, with over a decade in solitary confinement,” the statement read.

“Orcas are incredibly social animals, but Kiska had no one by her side since 2011, and suffered from agonizing loneliness as well as a lack of space and mental stimulation in her small barren tank,” it continued.

Kiska was the last orca kept in captivity in Canada since the passing of Bill S-203 in 2019, rendering it illegal to breed or import whales into captivity in the country.