A large explosion and ensuing fire was reported in Hamilton’s waterfront industrial zone on Friday morning.

Hamilton firefighters said they were originally called to 300 Wilcox Street, north of Burlington Street, for a fire at 11:13 a.m.

A CP24 viewer said the explosion occurred on the grounds of ArecelorMittal Dofasco.

They say industrial fire crews that are part of the steel firms operating in the area are putting out the flames.

Hamilton fire crews were on stand-by to provide aerial support if needed.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Twitter users from Stoney Creek, Burlington and the rest of Hamilton reported hearing the blast, as well as sights of thick plumes of brown and black smoke.